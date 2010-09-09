News
Ascott Residence Trust - Results Of Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 9 September 2010
Further to the announcement made by CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") on 20 August 2010 (the "Announcement"), CapitaLand wishes to announce that its subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited ("ARTML"), the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT"), has today announced that at the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Ascott REIT held today, all the three resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM were duly passed.
For details, please refer to the attached announcement posted by ARTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.
CapitaLand will make further announcements of any material developments in the Transactions (as defined in the Announcement) as and when appropriate, including the completion of the Transactions.
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 70,933 bytes)