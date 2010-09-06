News
Successful Joint Tender By Capitaland Limited And CapitaMalls Asia Limited For The Bedok Town Centre Site
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to its announcement made on 1 September 2010 relating to the allotment of one ordinary share in Brilliance Residential (1) Pte. Ltd. ("BR1"), a subsidiary of CapitaLand, to CMA Singapore Investments (3) Pte. Ltd. ("CMASI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaMalls Asia Limited ("CMA") in which CapitaLand has a 65.5% interest.
BR1 has jointly tendered ("Joint Tender") for the development site located at New Upper Changi Road / Bedok North Drive ("Bedok Town Centre Site") with Brilliance Trustee Pte. Ltd. (in its capacity as trustee of Brilliance Mall Trust) at the tender price of S$788.9 million which has been accepted by the Housing and Development Board today. CapitaLand (through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Brilliance Residential Pte. Ltd. ("Brilliance Residential")) and CMA (through CMASI) each holds a 50.0% interest in BR1 and Brilliance Mall Trust.
Brilliance Residential and CMASI have entered into a Joint Venture Agreement ("JVA") in connection with the development of the Bedok Town Centre Site. CMA has today issued an announcement on the award of the Joint Tender and the entry into the JVA as attached for information.
The award of the Joint Tender and the entry into the JVA are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2010.
Mr Liew Mun Leong is a Director and the President and Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand. He is also the Chairman of CMA. Mrs Arfat Pannir Selvam and Dr Fu Yuning are Directors of both CapitaLand and CMA.
Certain Directors of CapitaLand, namely Dr Hu Tsu Tau, Mr Peter Seah Lim Huat, Mr Liew Mun Leong, Mr Jackson Peter Tai, Mr Richard Edward Hale, Mr James Koh Cher Siang, Mrs Arfat Pannir Selvam, Dr Fu Yuning and Mr Ng Kee Choe have interest in CMA shares.
Saved as disclosed above, none of the Directors or the controlling shareholder of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Joint Tender or the JVA.
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