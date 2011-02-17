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About Us
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CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "(1) 2010 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement; And (2) CapitaMalls Asia Records 9% Rise In FY 2010 PATMI To S$421.9 Million" * Financial Statement And Related Announcement

17 Feb 2011 Back

For the Financial Period Ended: 31-12-2010 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited ("CMA"), has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matter. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CMA on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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