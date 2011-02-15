News
Change Of Time Of Presentation To Analysts And The Media And The Live Webcast Of The Presentation On Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2010 Financial Results * Financial Statement And Related Announcement
For the Financial Period Ended: 31-12-2010 Further to its announcement made on 7 February 2011, CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that the presentation on Tuesday, 22 February 2011 to analysts and the media on its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2010 and the live webcast of the presentation on www.capitaland.com will be brought forward from 10.30 am to 10.00 am.