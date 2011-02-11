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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

11 Feb 2011 Back
Part I
1.Date of notice to issuer11/02/2011
2.Name of DirectorJames Koh Cher Siang
3.Notice TypeNotice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1.Date of change of Shareholding10/02/2011
2.Name of Registered HolderJames Koh Cher Siang
3.Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interestExercise of Share Options/Convertibles
4.Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change189,133
As a percentage of issued share capital0.0044 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice34,800
As a percentage of issued share capital0.0008 %
Amount of consideration per share paid or received3.22
No. of Shares held after the change223,933
As a percentage of issued share capital0.0052 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1.Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest:
 
 DirectDeemed
No. of shares held before the change189,1334,500
As a percentage of issued share capital0.0044 %0.0001 %
No. of shares held after the change223,9334,500
As a percentage of issued share capital0.0053 %0.0001 %
Footnotes% of issued share capital is based on 4,262,810,155 issued shares as at 10 February 2011.
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