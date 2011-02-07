News
Date Of Release Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2010 Financial Results * Financial Statement And Related Announcement
For the Financial Period Ended: 31-12-2010 CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that it will release in the morning of Tuesday, 22 February 2011 before trading commences, its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2010. CapitaLand will hold a presentation for analysts and the media on its financial results at 10.30 am on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com.