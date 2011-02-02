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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

02 Feb 2011 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 02/02/2011
2. Name of Director Hu Tsu Tau
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 31/01/2011
2. Name of Registered Holder Hu Tsu Tau
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest Exercise of Share Options/Convertibles
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 211,893
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.005 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 41,760
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.001 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 3.22
No. of Shares held after the change 253,653
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.006 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 211,893 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.005 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 253,653 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.006 % 0 %
Footnotes % of issued share capital is based on 4,262,742,100 issued shares as at 31 January 2011.

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