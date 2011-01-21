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News

Ascott Residence Trust - "2010 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements And Distribution Statement" * Financial Statement And Related Announcement

21 Jan 2011 Back

For the Financial Period Ended: 31-12-2010 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited ("ARTML"), the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matter. For details, please refer to the announcement and news release posted by ARTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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