News
Ascott Residence Trust - "2010 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements And Distribution Statement" * Financial Statement And Related Announcement
For the Financial Period Ended: 31-12-2010 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited ("ARTML"), the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matter. For details, please refer to the announcement and news release posted by ARTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.