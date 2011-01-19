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About Us
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News

CapitaCommercial Trust - 2010 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement * Financial Statement And Related Announcement

19 Jan 2011 Back

For the Financial Period Ended: 31-12-2010 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matter. For details, please refer to the announcement and news release posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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