News
Response To Queries On Singapore Government's Property Measures Announced On 13 January 2011
In response to queries posed to CapitaLand's management on the Singapore government's property measures at a public lecture organised by the National University of Singapore Department of Real Estate and Institute of Real Estate Studies today, CapitaLand gave the following reply: "We are supportive of the Singapore government's measures to ensure prices rise at sustainable levels, in line with economic fundamentals. The government has been consistent over the years in implementing calibrated measures to curb excessive speculation in a buoyant market. We trust that the government will similarly adopt forward-thinking and calibrated measures when the market reverses. CapitaLand is a developer with a long-term vision and we will continue to build and sell quality homes to homebuyers. We plan to proceed with business as usual and to launch 1,700 homes in Singapore this year. For the overall market, the latest cooling measures are expected to impact on sentiments in the near term and transaction volumes and prices may moderate."