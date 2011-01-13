News
Clarification On Straits Times' Article
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to Straits Times' article today titled 'Ascott to pump $1b into new investments". The article reported that The Ascott Limited, CapitaLand's serviced residences arm, will be investing $1 billion in new properties and projects, and that Ascott will draw this amount from the $2.83 billion currently held in its real estate investment trust, Ascott Residence Trust. The report is incorrect. The S$1 billion amount for new investments is part of The Ascott Limited's available capital, and not held in its listed real estate investment trust, Ascott Residence Trust. The S$2.83 billion referred to in the Straits Times' article is Ascott Residence Trust's asset size.