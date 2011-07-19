CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Date Of Release Of Second Quarter And Half-Year 2011 Financial Results * Financial Statement And Related Announcement

19 Jul 2011 Back

For the Financial Period Ended: 30-06-2011 CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 June 2011 before the start of trading on the morning of Thursday, 4 August 2011. CapitaLand will hold a presentation on the results for invited analysts and the media at 10.30 am on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com.

Back to top