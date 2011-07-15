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News

Oversee The Development Of The Ophir-Rochor Site In Singapore

15 Jul 2011 Back

CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to its announcement dated 27 June 2011 on the appointment of its wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Project Services Pte Ltd to oversee the development of the Ophir-Rochor site (the "Site") in Singapore. CapitaLand reiterates that it is constantly looking at various business and investment opportunities in Singapore and should an opportunity arise to allow CapitaLand a deeper level of participation in the Site, it will seriously evaluate this. CapitaLand will make the necessary announcement pursuant to the SGX Listing Rules when appropriate.

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