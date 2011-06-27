News
Appointment Of CapitaLand To Oversee The Development Of Ophir-Rochor Site
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Project Services Pte. Ltd., has been appointed by M+S Pte. Ltd., a 60:40 joint venture between entities designated by Khazanah National Berhad and Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited ("Temasek"), to oversee the development of the Ophir-Rochor site in Singapore (the "Appointment"). The Appointment is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2011. Temasek is the controlling shareholder of CapitaLand. Temasek has an interest of approximately 40.92% in CapitaLand. Although the Appointment is an interested person transaction under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the aggregate value of all transactions (including the Appointment) entered into with Temasek and/or its associates as at the date of this announcement for the current financial year ending 31 December 2011, is less than 3% of the CapitaLand Group's latest audited net tangible assets as at 31 December 2010. Mr Simon Claude Israel, a Director of CapitaLand, is also an Executive Director of Temasek. Save as disclosed above, none of the Directors or controlling shareholder of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Appointment.