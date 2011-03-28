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News

LCR Devonshire Pte Ltd, Dormant Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation

28 Mar 2011 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,084 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,084 bytes)
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