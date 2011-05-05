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CapitaCommercial Trust - "Announcements By Quill Capita Trust ("QCT") - (1) 1st Quarter 2011 Financial Results (2) News Release : Qct's Earnings Per Unit Increased By 2.7% In 1st Quarter 2011 (3) Corporate Presentation Slides Dated 5 May 2011" * Financial Statement And Related Announcement

05 May 2011 Back

For the Financial Period Ended: 31-03-2011 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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