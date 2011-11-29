News
Award Of Prime Site For Landmark Mixed Development In Chongqing
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited and CapitaMalls Asia Limited on the above matter are for information. The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2011.