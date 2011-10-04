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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

04 Oct 2011 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 04/10/2011
2. Name of Director Goh Yiu Kiang Euleen
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 01/10/2011
2. Name of Registered Holder Goh Yiu Kiang Euleen
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest # Others

Declaration made upon appointment on the Board of CapitaLand Limited
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 5572
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0001 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 0
No. of Shares held after the change 5572
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0001 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 5572 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0001 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 5572 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0001 % 0 %
Footnotes % of issued share capital is based on 4,248,453,258 issued shares (excluding treasury shares) as at 1 October 2011.

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