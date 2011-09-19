News
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
Purchases made by way of market acquisition
Total number of shares purchased
Number of shares held as treasury shares
Total consideration (including stamp duties, clearing charges, etc) paid or payable for the shares
Purchases made by way of off market acquisition on equal access scheme?
By way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
Cumulative no. of shares purchased to-date2
1 Percentage of company's issued share capital as at the date of the share buy-back resolution 2 From the date on which the share buy-back mandate is obtained
(D) Number of issued shares after purchase
Number of issued shares after purchase
Number of treasury shares held after purchase