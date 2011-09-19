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Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

19 Sep 2011 Back

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

Purchases made by way of market acquisition

Total number of shares purchased

Number of shares held as treasury shares

Total consideration (including stamp duties, clearing charges, etc) paid or payable for the shares

Purchases made by way of off market acquisition on equal access scheme?

By way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

Cumulative no. of shares purchased to-date2

1 Percentage of company's issued share capital as at the date of the share buy-back resolution 2 From the date on which the share buy-back mandate is obtained

(D) Number of issued shares after purchase

Number of issued shares after purchase

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

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