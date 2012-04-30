CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

2012 First Quarter Financial Statements Announcement

30 Apr 2012 Back

For the Financial Period Ended: 31-03-2012

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.



Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 148,737 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 148,737 bytes)
Back to top