News
CapitaCommercial Trust - "Presentation Slides - CCT Annual General Meeting Held On 27 April 2012"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.
The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2012.
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- Attachment 1 (Size: 1,446,492 bytes)