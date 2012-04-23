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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

23 Apr 2012 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 20/04/2012
2. Name of Director Simon Claude Israel
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Interest 04/05/2011
2. Name of Registered Holder Citibank Nominees (Singapore) Pte Ltd
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest # Others

1) This supersedes the earlier announcement issued on 5 May 2011
(Announcement no. 00119).

2) There is no change in particulars other than the shares are held through
Citibank Nominees (Singapore) Pte Ltd for the account of Mr Simon
Claude Israel instead of his direct account.

3) Mr Simon Claude Israel remains the beneficial owner of the shares.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 50,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.001 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 0
No. of Shares held after the change 50,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.001 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 0 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 50,000 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.001 % 0 %
Footnotes % of issued share capital is based on 4,250,228,259 issued shares (excluding treasury shares) as at 16 April 2012.

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