News
Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest
|Part I
|1.
|Date of notice to issuer
|20/04/2012
|2.
|Name of Director
|Simon Claude Israel
|3.
|Notice Type
|Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
|Part II
|1.
|Date of change of Interest
|04/05/2011
|2.
|Name of Registered Holder
|Citibank Nominees (Singapore) Pte Ltd
|3.
|Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
|# Others
1) This supersedes the earlier announcement issued on 5 May 2011
(Announcement no. 00119).
2) There is no change in particulars other than the shares are held through
Citibank Nominees (Singapore) Pte Ltd for the account of Mr Simon
Claude Israel instead of his direct account.
3) Mr Simon Claude Israel remains the beneficial owner of the shares.
|4.
|Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
|
|Part III - Not Required
|Part IV
|1.
|Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
|