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News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Presentation Slides For Update On The Star Vista"

30 Aug 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,228,333 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,228,333 bytes)
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