CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaCommercial Trust - "Presentation Slides For Investor Meetings In Hong Kong To Be Held On 28 August And 29 August 2012"

29 Aug 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,763,248 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,762,388 bytes)
Back to top