News
Presentation Slides - "Building Sustainability" To Be Presented To Media And Analysts On 24 August 2012 At CapitaLand Sustainability Briefing In Singapore
The attached news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand on the above matters are for information.
The above news release and presentation slides are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2012.
Attachments
- Press Release (Size: 90,117 bytes)
- Presentation (Size: 1,407,536 bytes)