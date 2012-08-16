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About Us
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

S$300,000,000 3.78% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2019 Under S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

16 Aug 2012 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 39,054 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 39,054 bytes)
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