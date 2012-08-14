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News

CapitaCommercial Trust - "Proposed Issue Of Convertible Bonds Due 2017"

14 Aug 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,156 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,156 bytes)
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