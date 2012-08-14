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News

CapitaCommercial Trust - "Tender For Cash Repurchase Of Any Or All Of The Outstanding S$370 Million 2% CB Due 2013"

14 Aug 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,124 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 41,169 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,124 bytes)
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