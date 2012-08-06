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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

06 Aug 2012 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 06/08/2012
2. Name of Director Liew Mun Leong
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 03/08/2012
2. Name of Registered Holder Liew Mun Leong
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest Sales in Open Market at Own Discretion
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 3,554,563
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.08 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 1,000,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.02 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 3.08
No. of Shares held after the change 2,554,563
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.06 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 3,554,563 237,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.08 % 0.01 %
No. of shares held after the change 2,554,563 237,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.06 % 0.01 %
Footnotes % of issued share capital is based on 4,250,454,013 issued shares (excluding treasury shares) as at 3 August 2012.

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