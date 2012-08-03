CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Establishment Of S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

03 Aug 2012 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 42,004 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 42,004 bytes)
Back to top