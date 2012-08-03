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News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Hong Kong NDR Presentation - 2 to 3 August 2012"

03 Aug 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 6,884,520 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 6,885,501 bytes)
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