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CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - Dealings In Listed Securities (Chapter 14 Of Listing Requirements) : Dealings Outside Closed Period"

01 Aug 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 76,498 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 70,864 bytes)
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