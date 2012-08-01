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News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In CapitaMall Trust"

01 Aug 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 100,175 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 94,349 bytes)
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