News
2012 Second Quarter Financial Statements announcement
For the Financial Period Ended: 30-06-2012
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 289,208 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
For the Financial Period Ended: 30-06-2012
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments