News
Announcement Of Cessation As Independent Non-Executive Director
|Resignation Details
|Name Of Person
|Dr Fu Yuning
|Age
|54
|Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
|Yes
|Effective Date Of Cessation
|30/04/2012
|Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
|Dr Fu will be retiring as Director at the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2012 pursuant to Article 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company and is not seeking re-election.
|Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Date of Appointment to current position
|27/07/2009
|Job Title
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|Role and Responsibilities
|Non-Executive
|Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
|Yes
|Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|5
|Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
|5
|Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
|CapitaLand Limited - 2,887
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - 58,050
|Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|None
|Other Directorship
|Past Directorship (for the last five years)
|Please refer to Annex A.
|Present Directorship
|Please refer to Annex B.
|Other Notes
|Footnotes
|The number of independent directors currently resident in Singapore takes into account the cessations of Dr Hu Tsu Tau, Mr Richard Edward Hale and Dr Fu Yuning announced today which will take effect on 30 April 2012.
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