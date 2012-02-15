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News

Announcement Of Cessation As Independent Non-Executive Director

15 Feb 2012 Back
Resignation Details
Name Of Person Dr Fu Yuning
Age 54
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known? Yes
Effective Date Of Cessation 30/04/2012
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation Dr Fu will be retiring as Director at the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2012 pursuant to Article 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company and is not seeking re-election.
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Date of Appointment to current position 27/07/2009
Job Title Independent Non-Executive Director
Role and Responsibilities Non-Executive
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 5
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months 5
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries CapitaLand Limited - 2,887
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - 58,050
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries None
Other Directorship
Past Directorship (for the last five years) Please refer to Annex A.
Present Directorship Please refer to Annex B.
Other Notes
Footnotes The number of independent directors currently resident in Singapore takes into account the cessations of Dr Hu Tsu Tau, Mr Richard Edward Hale and Dr Fu Yuning announced today which will take effect on 30 April 2012.

Attachments

  1. Annex A (Size: 7,732 bytes)
  2. Annex B (Size: 7,090 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Annex A (Size: 7,732 bytes)
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