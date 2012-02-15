News
Announcement Of Cessation As Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman And Member Of The Audit Committee And Member Of The Risk Committee
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
Mr Hale will be retiring as Director as from the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2012 and is not seeking re-appointment pursuant to Section 153(6) of the Companies Act, Cap 50. Mr Hale will upon retirement concurrently cease to be Chairman and Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Risk Committee.
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
Date of Appointment to current position
Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman and Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Risk Committee
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
CapitaLand Limited - 864,467 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - 38,000
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Past Directorship (for the last five years)
BW Trust Management Pte Ltd Sembcorp Industries Ltd The Ascott Limited Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd
CapitaLand Limited (until 30 April 2012) CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited Sembcorp Marine Ltd
The number of independent directors currently resident in Singapore takes into account the cessations of Dr Hu Tsu Tau, Mr Richard Edward Hale and Dr Fu Yuning announced today which will take effect on 30 April 2012.