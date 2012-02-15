News
Announcement Of Cessation As Independent Non-Executive Director And Chairman Of The Board And Chairman And Member Of The Investment Committee
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
Dr Hu will be retiring as Director as from the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2012 and is not seeking re-appointment pursuant to Section 153(6) of the Companies Act, Cap 50. Dr Hu will upon retirement concurrently cease to be Chairman of the Board and Chairman and Member of the Investment Committee.
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
Date of Appointment to current position
Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board and Chairman and Member of the Investment Committee
Chairman is responsible for the Board and acts independently in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. The Chairman ensures that the members of the Board and Management work together with integrity, competency and moral authority, and that the Board constructively engages Management on strategy, business operations, enterprise risk and other plans.
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
CapitaLand Limited - 279,675 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - 29,000
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Past Directorship (for the last five years)
GIC Real Estate Private Limited Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buildfolio.Com.Inc (Company incorporated in Delaware, USA)
CapitaLand Limited (until 30 April 2012) Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd
The number of independent directors currently resident in Singapore takes into account the cessations of Dr Hu Tsu Tau, Mr Richard Edward Hale and Dr Fu Yuning announced today which will take effect on 30 April 2012.