News
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "(1) 2011 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement; And (2) CapitaMalls Asia Achieves 8.1% Increase In FY 2011 PATMI To S$456.0 Million (HK$2,769.2 Million)"
For the Financial Period Ended: 31-12-2011 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited ("CMA"), has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcement, news release and presentation slides posted by CMA on the SGX website www.sgx.com.