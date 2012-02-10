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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "(1) 2011 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement; And (2) CapitaMalls Asia Achieves 8.1% Increase In FY 2011 PATMI To S$456.0 Million (HK$2,769.2 Million)"

10 Feb 2012 Back

For the Financial Period Ended: 31-12-2011 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited ("CMA"), has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcement, news release and presentation slides posted by CMA on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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