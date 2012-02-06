News
CapitaCommercial Trust - "Response To News Article In Business Times Of 6 February 2012 - Twenty Anson Close To Being Sold For Over $400M"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.
The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2012.
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- Attachment 1 (Size: 37,925 bytes)