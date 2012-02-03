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News

Announcement Of Cessation As Chief Investment Officer

03 Feb 2012 Back
Resignation Details
Name Of Person Wen Khai Meng
Age 56
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known? Yes
Effective Date Of Cessation 06/02/2012
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation To take on appointment as Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand Financial Limited.
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Date of Appointment to current position 01/07/2009
Job Title Chief Investment Officer
Role and Responsibilities Directed the investment activities of CapitaLand Group.
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 7
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months 1
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries CapitaLand Limited - 330,050 shares
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - 90,000 shares
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries None
Other Directorship
Past Directorship (for the last five years) Please see Appendix A.
Present Directorship Please see Appendix B.
Other Notes
Footnotes NA

Attachments

  1. Appendix A (Size: 10,693 bytes)
  2. Appendix B (Size: 14,406 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Appendix A (Size: 11,088 bytes)
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