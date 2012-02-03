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News

Announcement Of Cessation As Chief Executive Officer Of The Ascott Limited

03 Feb 2012 Back
Resignation Details
Name Of Person Lim Ming Yan
Age 48
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known? Yes
Effective Date Of Cessation 06/02/2012
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation To focus on his role as Chief Operating Officer of CapitaLand Limited.
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Date of Appointment to current position 01/07/2009
Job Title Chief Executive Officer of The Ascott Limited. Concurrently, Chief Operating Officer of CapitaLand Limited.
Role and Responsibilities As Chief Executive Officer of The Ascott Limited, oversaw the serviced residence business of CapitaLand Group.
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 7
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months 1
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries CapitaLand Limited - 1,104,955 shares
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - 95,932 shares
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries None
Other Directorship
Past Directorship (for the last five years) Please see Appendix A.
Present Directorship Please see Appendix B.
Other Notes
Footnotes NA

Attachments

  1. Appendix A (Size: 21,822 bytes)
  2. Appendix B (Size: 18,149 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Appendix A (Size: 22,223 bytes)
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