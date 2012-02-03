News
Announcement Of Cessation As Chief Executive Officer Of The Ascott Limited
|Resignation Details
|Name Of Person
|Lim Ming Yan
|Age
|48
|Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
|Yes
|Effective Date Of Cessation
|06/02/2012
|Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
|To focus on his role as Chief Operating Officer of CapitaLand Limited.
|Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Date of Appointment to current position
|01/07/2009
|Job Title
|Chief Executive Officer of The Ascott Limited. Concurrently, Chief Operating Officer of CapitaLand Limited.
|Role and Responsibilities
|As Chief Executive Officer of The Ascott Limited, oversaw the serviced residence business of CapitaLand Group.
|Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
|Yes
|Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|7
|Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
|1
|Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
|CapitaLand Limited - 1,104,955 shares
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - 95,932 shares
|Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|None
|Other Directorship
|Past Directorship (for the last five years)
|Please see Appendix A.
|Present Directorship
|Please see Appendix B.
|Other Notes
|Footnotes
|NA
Attachments
- Appendix A (Size: 21,822 bytes)
- Appendix B (Size: 18,149 bytes)