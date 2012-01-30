News
Date Of Release Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2011 Financial Results
For the Financial Period Ended: 31-12-2011 CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2011 ended 31 December 2011 will be released on the morning of Tuesday, 14 February 2012 before the commencement of trading. CapitaLand will hold a presentation for analysts and the media on its financial results at 3.00 pm on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com.