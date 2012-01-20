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Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

20 Jan 2012 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
31/12/2011 CB Richard Ellis (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties RM1,099,909,000
31/12/2011 PPC International Sdn. Bhd. Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties RM1,666,401,000



Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours Level 2, Ascott Kuala Lumpur, No. 9, Jalan Pinang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Reports are available till this date 19/04/2012

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 216,352 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 216,352 bytes)
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