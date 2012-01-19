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Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

19 Jan 2012 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
31/12/2011 Savills Advisory Services Limited Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties S$1,137,023,038
31/12/2011 Savills Japan Co., Ltd. Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties S$97,177,600
31/12/2011 HVS Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties S$1,613,348,690



Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours 8 Shenton Way, #13-01 AXA Tower, Singapore 068811
Reports are available till this date 18/04/2012

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 92,247 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 92,247 bytes)
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