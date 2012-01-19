News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|31/12/2011
|Savills Advisory Services Limited
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties
|S$1,137,023,038
|31/12/2011
|Savills Japan Co., Ltd.
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties
|S$97,177,600
|31/12/2011
|HVS
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties
|S$1,613,348,690
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|8 Shenton Way, #13-01 AXA Tower, Singapore 068811
|Reports are available till this date
|18/04/2012
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 92,247 bytes)