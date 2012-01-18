News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|31/12/2011
|CBRE Pte. Ltd.
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the seven properties.
|S$4,030,000,000
|31/12/2011
|CBRE Pte. Ltd. and Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte. Ltd.
|Raffles City Singapore, 250 & 252 North Bridge Road, 2 Stamford Road and 80 Bras Basah Road. CCT's 60% interest in Raffles City Singapore amounts to S$1,699,800,000
|S$2,833,000,000
|30/11/2011
|CBRE Pte. Ltd.
|Market Street Development Site at 146 Market Street
|S$664,000,000
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|39 Robinson Road #18-01, Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
|Reports are available till this date
|17/04/2012
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 71,096 bytes)