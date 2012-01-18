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Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

18 Jan 2012 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
31/12/2011 Knight Frank Pte Ltd Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties. S$2,524,000,000
31/12/2011 CB Richard Ellis (Pte) Ltd Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties. S$4,192,000,000
31/12/2011 CB Richard Ellis (Pte) Ltd and Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the property. S$2,833,000,000
01/11/2011 CB Richard Ellis (Pte) Ltd Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the property. S$969,000,000



Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours 39 Robinson Road, #18-01 Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
Reports are available till this date 17/04/2012

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 117,303 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 109,106 bytes)
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