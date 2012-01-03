News
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Offer Of Up To S$200 Million In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Callable Step-Up Bonds Due 2022 (Subject To Increase By Up To An Additional S$200 Million In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Callable Step-Up Bonds), To Be Issued By CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited And Unconditionally And Irrevocably Guaranteed By CapitaMalls Asia Limited At The Issue Price Of 100 Per Cent. To The Public In Singapore Through Electronic Application And To Institutional And Other Investors By Placement, Provided That The Aggregate Issue Size Of The Bonds Shall Not Exceed S$400 Million In Principal Amount Of The Bonds"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.
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