News
Announcement Of Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director
Country of principal residence
The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)
Based on the Nominating Committee's review of Tan Sri Amirsham's credentials and its recommendation that he be appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, the Board has considered the recommendation and is satisfied that Tan Sri Amirsham's appointment will be beneficial to the Board and the Company.
Whether appointment is executive, and if so, area of responsibility
Independent Non-Executive Director
Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years
June 2009 - May 2011 Chairman, National Economic Advisory Council, Prime Minister's Department, Government of Malaysia March 2008 - April 2009 Cabinet Minister, Prime Minister's Department, Government of Malaysia May 1994 - March 2008 President & Chief Executive Officer, Malayan Banking Berhad, Malaysia
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
6,139 ordinary shares in CapitaMalls Asia Limited
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Past (for the last five years)
1. Advisory Board of the Pacific Rim Bankers Program (Member) 2. Advisory Panel of Industry for Banking Sector Master Plan (Member) 3. Advisory Panel to Bank Negara Malaysia (Member) 4. AFC Holdings Sdn Bhd 5. AFC Merchant Bank (Chairman & Director) 6. Asean Supreme Fund Limited (Chairman & Director) 7. Aseambankers Malaysia Bhd 8. Asian Pacific Bankers Club 9. Association of Banks in Malaysia (Council Member) 10. Bumiputera Investment Foundation (Member) 11. Cagamas Bhd 12. Drug Abuse Prevention at Work Place (Member) 13. ETIQA (formerly known as Malaysia National Insurance Berhad) 14. Institute of Bankers Malaysia 15. Investment Panel of the Employees Provident Fund (Member) 16. Investment Panel of Kumpulan Wang Amanah Pencen (Member) 17. Islamic Banking and Finance Institute Malaysia 18. Malaysian Armed Forces Veteran's Affairs (Member) 19. Malaysian Electronic Payment System (1997) Sdn Bhd (Chairman & Director) 20. Malayan Banking Bhd (President & Chief Executive Officer) 21. MasterCard Asia / Pacific Regional Advisory Board 22. Mayban Fortis Holdings Bhd (formerly known as Mayban Assurance Bhd) 23. Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd 24. Yayasan Persatuan Alumni, University of Malaya (Board of Trustee)
1. CapitaMalls Asia Limited 2. Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) 3. Lingui Developments Berhad 4. Samling Global Limited 5. Destination Resorts & Hotels Sdn Bhd 6. Themed Attractions & Resorts Sdn. Bhd. 7. StarChase Motorsports Limited 8. Pulau Indah Ventures Sdn Bhd 9. Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA)
Information required pursuant to Listing Rule 704(7)(h)
Whether at any time during the last 10 years, a petition under any bankruptcy laws of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner?
Whether at any time during the last 10 years a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against a corporation of which he was a director or key executive for the winding up of that corporation on the ground of insolvency?
Whether there is any unsatisfied judgement against him?
Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment for 3 months or more, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings which he is aware of) for such purpose?
Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings which he is aware of) for such breach?
Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgement has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misinterpretation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings which he is aware of involving an allegation of fraud, misinterpretation or dishonesty on his part)?
Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any corporation?
Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director of any corporation, or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any corporation?
Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgement or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?
Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or
(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or
(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or
(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere,
in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?
Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?
Information required pursuant to Listing Rule 704(7)(i)
Any prior experience as a director of a listed company?
If yes, please provide details of prior experience.
Tan Sri Amirsham is a director of CapitaMalls Asia Limited (listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and Lingui Developments Berhad (listed on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad).
Tan Sri Amirsham is also a director of Samling Global Limited which was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange till 19 June 2012. Tan Sri Amirsham was an Executive Director of Malayan Banking Berhad, listed on the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.