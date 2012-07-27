News
Ascott Residnce trust ("ART") - "1) Results Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 27 July 2012 And 2) Corporate Presentation Delivered By CEO Of Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited At ART's Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 27 July 2012"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement and presentation slides on the above matters, as attached for information.
The above announcements are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2012.
Attachments
- Announcement (Size: 35,905 bytes)
- Presentation (Size: 1,493,062 bytes)