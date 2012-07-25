News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|30/06/2012
|Colliers International (Hong Kong) Limited
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties.
|RMB3,597,000,000
|30/06/2012
|CBRE Pte. Ltd.
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties.
|RMB3,674,000,000
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|39 Robinson Road, #18-01 Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
|Reports are available till this date
|24/10/2012
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 121,308 bytes)