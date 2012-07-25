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Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

25 Jul 2012 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
30/06/2012 Colliers International (Hong Kong) Limited Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties. RMB3,597,000,000
30/06/2012 CBRE Pte. Ltd. Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties. RMB3,674,000,000


Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours 39 Robinson Road, #18-01 Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
Reports are available till this date 24/10/2012

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 121,308 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 121,308 bytes)
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